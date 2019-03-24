Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Reaches 60-point plateau

Tarasenko posted a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

These were Tarasenko's first points since returning from an upper-body injury on March 19. In three of the last five games in which he's played, Tarasenko has registered two points. He has 29 goals and 60 points in 69 games this season. Tarasenko has registered at least 60 points in five straight seasons, and he's one goal shy of posting his fifth consecutive 30-goal campaign.