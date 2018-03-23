Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Ready for return
Tarasenko (upper body) said he's "good to go" for Friday's home game against the Canucks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Fantasy owners can rejoice knowing that one of the league's premier scoring options is back in tow. Tarasenko will assume his usual top-line role while, of course, taking his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Could return Friday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Unlikely to play versus Boston•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Leaves contest with upper-body issue•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Two-point performance Saturday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...