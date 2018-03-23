Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Ready for return

Tarasenko (upper body) said he's "good to go" for Friday's home game against the Canucks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fantasy owners can rejoice knowing that one of the league's premier scoring options is back in tow. Tarasenko will assume his usual top-line role while, of course, taking his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.

