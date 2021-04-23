Tarasenko posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Tarasenko had the secondary helper on a Jaden Schwartz goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Tarasenko has a goal and three helpers in his last six games. The Russian winger is up to 12 points, 57 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-6 rating through 20 appearances.