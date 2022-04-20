Tarasenko recorded two assists and two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 OT loss to the Bruins.

Tarasenko recorded the primary helper on both St. Louis goals, extending his point streak to seven games. Since the start of April, the 30-year-old winger has 20 points (10 goals and 10 assists). It would be an understatement to say that Tarasenko has had a strong bounce-back season -- with 78 points, he's on pace to surpass 80 for the first time in his career.