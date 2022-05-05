Tarasenko picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Tarasenko assisted on Jordan Kyrou's power-play tally in the second before adding a goal early in the third. The 30-year-old forward now has 36 goals and 17 assists in 80 career playoff games. Tarasenko finished the regular season with a career-best 82 points with 34 goals and 48 assists.