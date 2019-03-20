Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Registers five shots
Tarasenko recorded five shots in his return from injury against Edmonton on Tuesday.
Tarasenko didn't manage to put one past the netminder, despite his high volume of shots. The winger did notch one hit and one block while logging 17:32 of ice time, including 5:04 with the man advantage. Now fully fit, the Russian should get back to writing his name on the scoresheet and will almost certainly get the two points he needs to hit the 60 mark.
