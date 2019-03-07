Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Registers two helpers

Tarasenko assisted on two goals in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks. One of the helpers was of the man-advantage variety.

Tarasenko is averaging 0.86 points per game this season, which is slightly above his career average (0.84) spanning seven years of service time with the Blues. While he's been a bit streaky in the attacking zone, Tarasenko seems well-positioned to help St. Louis officially clinch a playoff berth with 16 games remaining on its regular-season schedule.