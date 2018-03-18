Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Remains sidelined Sunday

Tarasenko (upper body) won't play against Chicago on Sunday.

After leaving Saturday's contest during the early stretches, Tarasenko still hasn't recovered enough to give it a go for Sunday's tilt on the road. The 26-year-old has been a workhorse in St. Louis this season, and this will mark the first game he hasn't suited up for in 2017-18. There isn't an official update on his health, but Tarasenko remains day-to-day according to the team, and could return next against Boston on Wednesday.