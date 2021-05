Tarasenko (lower body) will play in Monday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Tarasenko will return to the lineup for the first time since May 3 for the start of the postseason. The five-time 30-goal scorer's return will be a welcome sight for a Blues team that will be without David Perron (COVID-19 protocols). Tarasenko should slot into a top-six role and work on the top power-play unit.