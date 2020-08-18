Tarasenko will return to St. Louis to meet with team doctors regarding his surgically-repaired shoulder.

Tarasenko has missed the Blues' last two games with an undisclosed issue, but it's now clear that his absence was related to his surgically-repaired shoulder. Perhaps the 28-year-old winger returned too soon after undergoing shoulder surgery in late October, particularly because it was his second shoulder procedure in just three years. Tarasenko simply hasn't looked like himself during these playoffs, and he'll now miss the remainder of St. Louis' first-round series with Vancouver at a minimum, as he'll have to self-quarantine for at least four days if and when he's able to re-enter the bubble. Tyler Bozak and Oskar Sundqvist will continue to see additional ice time with Tarasenko no longer in the picture.