Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Returns to ice

Tarasenko (shoulder) skated during a voluntary practice with the Blues on Monday, Michael Blinn of Sports Illustrated reports.

Although he's not cleared for contact yet, Tarasenko was able to shoot less than four months after reconstructive surgery for his dislocated surgery. The regular season is still two months away and the Russian winger still needs to absorb contact before he's put into the game, but being able to shoot already is a huge step in the right direction. Tarasenko is coming off a "down year" with just 33 goals and 66 points, but the additions of Ryan O'Reilly, Patrick Maroon and Tyler Bozak should catalyze a bounce-back year, as the Blues will have three full lines with offensive threats.