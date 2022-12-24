Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two assists and logged two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Tarasenko set the tone for the Blues in a productive outing. The winger put a bow on a strong road trip that saw him post two goals and five assists in five contests. He's up to 10 tallies, 28 points (eight on the power play), 85 shots, 38 hits and a minus-11 rating through 32 games this season.
