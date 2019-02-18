Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Runs wild in Minnesota

Tarasenko scored a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Unlike Saturday, when Tarasenko was held in check until the third period, the 27-year-old wasted no time in extending his scoring streak to 12 games with a power-play tally a little over five minutes into Sunday's game. One of his helpers also came with the man advantage, giving Tarasenko 10 goals and 16 points on the power play -- matching his total from all of last season. With 11 goals and 22 points over the course of his scoring streak, he's one of the hottest snipers in the league right now, and has played a big part in the Blues' surge into playoff contention.