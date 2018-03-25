Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores 29th in Saturday's win

Tarasenko scored his 29th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

One more tally over the Blues' final seven games will give Tarasenko his fourth straight 30-goal season, although with only 60 points he'll need a huge finish to hit the 70-point plateau for the fourth straight season as well. The 26-year-old should remain productive down the stretch as St. Louis tries to lock down a playoff spot.