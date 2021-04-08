Tarasenko scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Tarasenko struck just 48 seconds into the game on a pass from Vince Dunn. The 29-year-old Tarasenko is up to nine points and 49 shots on net through 15 contests since he entered the line after recovering from shoulder surgery. The Russian winger should continue to see top-six minutes as the Blues attempt to stay in the West Division playoff race.