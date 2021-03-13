Tarasenko scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

His tally midway through the second period sparked a three-goal comeback by the Blues that briefly gave them their only lead of the game, but the team couldn't make it stand. Tarasenko hasn't wasted much time returning to form following his much-delayed start to the season, scoring a goal and three points in three games.