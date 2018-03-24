Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores in return to lineup

Tarasenko recorded a goal, three shots and plus-1 rating through 17:38 of ice time (3:42 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.

Tarasenko finding the back of the net after missing consecutive games with an upper-body injury is an encouraging sign for fantasy owners and the Blues. St. Louis is pushing for a playoff berth, after all. While this has been a down season for the Russian, he's still just two tallies shy of his fourth consecutive 30-goal campaign. Additionally, there could prove to be some buy-low opportunities during the offseason and in drafts next fall. Tarasenko's 10.0 shooting percentage is a career-low mark, and it would be shocking if he didn't top his power-play production -- currently just 15 points -- during the 2018-19 campaign.