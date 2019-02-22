Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores on power play in loss

Tarasenko scored his 12th power-play goal of the season as part of a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

The goal was Tarsenko's 27th of the year and moves him to 53 points through 60 games. The Russian-born sniper has scored five goals in his past five games and recently saw his 12-game point streak snapped that saw him rack up 11 goals and 11 assists over that span.