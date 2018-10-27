Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores third goal of year

Tarasenko scored a power-play goal and fired four shots on net in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tarasenko is off to a slow start with goals in just two of nine games and an ugly minus-7 rating. With three goals on 39 shots, he's sitting with a 7.7 percent shooting rate, which would be the worst rate of his career by far. The Blues are struggling as a whole, and they'll need Tarasenko to shape up his play in order to turn their season around.