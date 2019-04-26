Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in Game 1 win
Tarasenko scored two goals with one coming on the power play in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1.
Tarasenko needed just one game in the second round to match his scoring output over six games against the Jets in the first round. The five-time 30-goal scorer will look to continue to make an impact on the scoresheet in Saturday's Game 2.
