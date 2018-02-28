Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in loss
Tarasenko scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.
The Russian sniper has marked the scoresheet in just six of his past 14 games for five goals and nine points. Those are solid marks, but they're not up to par for Tarasenko. It's further disappointing that the Blues appeared to have showed their hand at the trade deadline by jettisoning Paul Stastny to Winnipeg. Tarasenko should still be viewed as a high-end asset in all fantasy settings, but his recent inconsistency might also linger through the end of the season.
