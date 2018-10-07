Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in loss

Tarasenko scored two goals -- one on the man advantage -- on seven shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago.

Tarasenko is chasing his fifth consecutive 30-goal season and Saturday's performance puts him on track early in the season. The 26-year-old sniper skated over 21 minutes, including 4:42 on the power play. He should continue scoring goals at a consistent rate as he's shown for several seasons.