Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in loss
Tarasenko scored two goals -- one on the man advantage -- on seven shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago.
Tarasenko is chasing his fifth consecutive 30-goal season and Saturday's performance puts him on track early in the season. The 26-year-old sniper skated over 21 minutes, including 4:42 on the power play. He should continue scoring goals at a consistent rate as he's shown for several seasons.
