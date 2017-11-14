Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in loss

Tarasenko scored two goals and recorded five shots during Monday's 7-4 loss to Calgary.

The multi-point effort improves No. 91 to 10 goals, 12 assists and 82 shots through 19 games. So, with three consecutive 70-point showings already on the resume, Tarasenko remains locked in as an elite fantasy option. It's also worth noting that he's receiving career-high minutes this season -- 19:44 per game with 4:01 on the power play entering Monday's contest.