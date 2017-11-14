Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in loss
Tarasenko scored two goals and recorded five shots during Monday's 7-4 loss to Calgary.
The multi-point effort improves No. 91 to 10 goals, 12 assists and 82 shots through 19 games. So, with three consecutive 70-point showings already on the resume, Tarasenko remains locked in as an elite fantasy option. It's also worth noting that he's receiving career-high minutes this season -- 19:44 per game with 4:01 on the power play entering Monday's contest.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three points Tuesday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back in action•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Top 10 in scoring•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Snaps five-game goal drought•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...