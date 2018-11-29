Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Second straight game with goal

Tarasenko scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's loss to the Red Wings.

Tarasenko received a pass from Brayden Schenn and sniped it top shelf past Jimmy Howard. After a 10-game goal drought, Tarasenko has lit the lamp in his second straight game and will look to fire up a scoring streak Friday against the Avalanche.

