Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Second straight game with goal
Tarasenko scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's loss to the Red Wings.
Tarasenko received a pass from Brayden Schenn and sniped it top shelf past Jimmy Howard. After a 10-game goal drought, Tarasenko has lit the lamp in his second straight game and will look to fire up a scoring streak Friday against the Avalanche.
