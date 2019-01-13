Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sends home two goals

Tarasenko lit the lamp twice -- once on the power play -- in Saturday's win over the Stars.

Tarasenko looked like the star the Blues need him to be by rocketing snap shots with precision past Ben Bishop. It's the third time Tarasenko has scored twice in a game and his first time since Oct. 27. He now has 14 goals and 13 assists in 42 games. The Blues are starting to show signs of life, and they'll need their Russian sniper to continue this offensive attack if they want to make a serious run for the playoffs.