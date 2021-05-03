Tarasenko (lower body) is slated to play in Monday's clash with the Ducks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After missing the first two months of the season, Tarasenko has racked up four goals on 65 shots and 10 assists in 23 appearances. For the second straight season, Tarasenko will fail to reach the 65-point threshold, something he had achieved in five consecutive campaigns from 2014-19. If the Russian winger can avoid any further injuries, he should be capable of getting back to being a top producer next year.