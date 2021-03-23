Tarasenko picked up an assist and first three shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tarasenko snapped a three-game point drought with his helper on Vince Dunn's second-period goal. Through eight games this year, Tarasenko has a respectable one goal and four assists. He's added 20 shots but holds a minus-6 rating as the Blues have gone 2-3-3 with him in the lineup.