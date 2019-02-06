Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sets up score Tuesday
Tarasenko dished out an assist and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.
The rebound of Tarasenko's shot was eventually knocked in by Ryan O'Reilly to tie the game 2-2 in the third period. The Russian sniper has heated up since the calendar flipped to 2019, compiling seven goals and seven assists in 13 games while firing 40 shots on net. That's quite the bump considering he scored just 11 goals over the first 37 outings of the campaign. Now that he's shaken off the troubles, Tarasenko should be a lineup fixture in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...