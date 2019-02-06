Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sets up score Tuesday

Tarasenko dished out an assist and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

The rebound of Tarasenko's shot was eventually knocked in by Ryan O'Reilly to tie the game 2-2 in the third period. The Russian sniper has heated up since the calendar flipped to 2019, compiling seven goals and seven assists in 13 games while firing 40 shots on net. That's quite the bump considering he scored just 11 goals over the first 37 outings of the campaign. Now that he's shaken off the troubles, Tarasenko should be a lineup fixture in most fantasy formats.