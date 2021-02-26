According to coach Craig Berube, there's a good chance Tarasenko (shoulder) will make his season debut during the Blues' upcoming six-game road trip, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Tarasenko practiced fully Friday, skating on a line with Brayden Schenn and David Perron, so although he isn't expected to play Saturday against San Jose, he's clearly on the verge of making his season debut. If the Russian sniper is available on waivers, fantasy managers would be wise to snatch him up as soon as possible. The 29-year-old winger racked up three goals and 10 points in 10 games last campaign before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.