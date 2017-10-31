Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Snaps five-game goal drought

Tarasenko recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

While the tally snapped a five-game goalless skid, Tarasenko still marked the point column in three of those five outings and is now up to six goals, 14 points, 48 shots and a plus-11 rating through 13 games this season. Don't overthink it with 25-year-old Russian. He's a set-and-forget fantasy asset in all settings.