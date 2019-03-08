Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Snaps six-game goal drought

Tarasenko posted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Los Angeles.

Tarasenko opened the scoring 25 seconds into the second period, then helped Ryan O'Reilly cap the Blues' three-goal frame with two seconds left in the period. The Russian sniper snapped a six-game goal drought with his tally, but Tarasenko still has 16 goals in his last 25 games despite the short dry spell.