Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Starts skating again

Tarasenko (shoulder) began skating again Sunday, RDS.ca reports.

Tarasenko is recovering from the second shoulder surgery of his career, and he still resides on long-term IR with hopes to return toward the end of March. Keep in mind that if the Blues leave him on LTIR for the rest of the regular season, it will free up $7.5 million of cap space that they can use at the trade deadline to add to their forward corps for another Stanley Cup run. If the team makes such a trade, it will likely rule the perennial 30-goal scorer out for the rest of the regular season.