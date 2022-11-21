Tarasenko (illness) will not be available versus Anaheim on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Tarasenko will miss his second straight game as he continues to deal with an illness. Prior to his absence, the Russian winger was stuck in a seven-game goal drought, though he did put 16 shots on net and registered four assists over that stretch. Once cleared to play, Tarasenko should immediately jump back into a top-six role in addition to getting minutes with the power play.