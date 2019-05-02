Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Strikes on power play
Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.
Tarasenko has scored three goals in the series, giving him five tallies overall in the playoffs. He also has 19 hits and 36 shots on goal so far. Four of his goals have come on the man advantage. He's playing a bit one-dimensionally, but when that one dimension is goals, it's still enough for fantasy owners to work with.
