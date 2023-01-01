Tarasenko suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game versus Minnesota and will miss the remainder of the contest.
Tarasenko logged just 4:18 of ice time before he left the contest. He missed Thursday's game against Chicago because of an illness before drawing back into the lineup Saturday. Going into the contest, he had 10 goals and 29 points in 33 games in 2022-23.
