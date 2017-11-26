Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tacks on two more helpers
Tarasenko contributed a pair of assists and fired seven shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Tarasenko is having another very strong season and is up to 12 goals and 28 points in 24 contests. The first-line sniper has been remarkably consistent and is sporting a terrific plus-19 rating. He shoots the puck a ton and has gotten on the scoresheet in all but eight of 24 games thus far. Keep him rolling.
