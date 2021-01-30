Tarasenko (shoulder) shared on social media that he skated Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what capacity Tarasenko skated in or if he skated with the team, but it's certainly an encouraging development that he's back on the ice at all. The 29-year-old sniper underwent his third shoulder surgery in a 28-month span back in August. He's expected to be re-evaluated at some point in February, but there's still no definitive timeline for his return.