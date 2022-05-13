Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.
Tarasenko's goal with 1:24 left in the second period drained the Wild's hopes of a comeback, as it gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. After a fairly quiet start to the first-round series, Tarasenko netted four goals in the last two games. The star winger has five tallies, one assist, 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through six playoff outings.
