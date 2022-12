Tarasenko contributed a shorthanded goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Tarasenko has eight goals and 21 points in 26 contests in 2022-23. He struggled a bit from Oct. 24-Nov. 28 with three goals and nine points in 17 games. The 30-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six contests though, so that slump seems to be behind him.