Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tallies two points

Tarasenko scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Tarasenko has done his best to get the Blues into the playoffs, as he has six goals and two assists in his last seven games. However, the Russian is actually likely to have his worst campaign in four seasons. In his past three campaigns he didn't finish with fewer than 37 goals and 73 points. With only two games left this season he has 33 goals and 66 points.