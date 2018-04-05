Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tallies two points
Tarasenko scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Tarasenko has done his best to get the Blues into the playoffs, as he has six goals and two assists in his last seven games. However, the Russian is actually likely to have his worst campaign in four seasons. In his past three campaigns he didn't finish with fewer than 37 goals and 73 points. With only two games left this season he has 33 goals and 66 points.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Extends goal streak to three by potting two•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores 29th in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Ready for return•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Could return Friday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Unlikely to play versus Boston•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...