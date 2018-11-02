Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three-game goal streak
Tarasenko scored a power-play goal and fired four shot on net in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Tarasenko guaranteed the team would turn it around after winning just two of its first nine games. The Russian sniper following through, as he has goals in three straight games -- four total with three on the power play. Tarasenko is shooting 4.5 times per game and continues being a solid play in both daily and season-long contests.
