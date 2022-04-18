Tarasenko had a goal and two assists in Sunday's 8-3 win over Nashville.

Tarasenko extended his goal streak to five by scoring the first of St. Louis' seven second-period goals. The Russian winger proceeded to assist on both of Calle Rosen's goals later in the middle frame -- which are also Rosen's only goals of the season. Tarasenko's three points in this one give him a whopping 15 during his current six-game point streak.