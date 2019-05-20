Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three-point eruption in Game 5
Tarasenko scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
The 27-year-old sniper had been remarkably quiet so far in the postseason, managing only one multi-point effort while scoring six goals and nine points through 17 games coming into Sunday, but Tarasenko picked a great time to bust out. He'll look to extend his five-game point streak Tuesday on home ice, as the Blues attempt to advance to their first Stanley Cup appearance in nearly a half-century.
