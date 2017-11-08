Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three points Tuesday

Tarasenko (upper body) scored a goal and added assists on the power play and at even strength while firing a game-high seven shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

It's safe to say Tarasenko is back at full capacity after going through an injury scare Saturday. He tied the score 1-1 with just over a minute left in the second period, then dished out a helper on Jaden Schwartz's go-ahead, power-play goal 32 seconds into the third before adding another assist on Brayden Schenn's empty-netter in the final minute. The talented Russian sniper has topped 70 points in three consecutive campaigns, but a point-per-game season has eluded him thus far. This could well be the year Tarasenko finally reaches that accomplishment, as he's sitting on 19 points through 16 appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories