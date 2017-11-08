Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three points Tuesday
Tarasenko (upper body) scored a goal and added assists on the power play and at even strength while firing a game-high seven shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
It's safe to say Tarasenko is back at full capacity after going through an injury scare Saturday. He tied the score 1-1 with just over a minute left in the second period, then dished out a helper on Jaden Schwartz's go-ahead, power-play goal 32 seconds into the third before adding another assist on Brayden Schenn's empty-netter in the final minute. The talented Russian sniper has topped 70 points in three consecutive campaigns, but a point-per-game season has eluded him thus far. This could well be the year Tarasenko finally reaches that accomplishment, as he's sitting on 19 points through 16 appearances.
