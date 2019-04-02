Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tickles twine
Tarasenko scored a goal in Monday's shootout win over the Avalanche.
Tarasenko picked up an rebound off Ryan O'Reilly's shot and jammed it through Philipp Grubauer's five hole to put the Blues up 2-0 early in the third period. This was Tarasenko's 31st goal of the season, and he has as many assists through 73 games.
