Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tickles twine

Tarasenko scored a goal in Monday's shootout win over the Avalanche.

Tarasenko picked up an rebound off Ryan O'Reilly's shot and jammed it through Philipp Grubauer's five hole to put the Blues up 2-0 early in the third period. This was Tarasenko's 31st goal of the season, and he has as many assists through 73 games.

