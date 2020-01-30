Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Timeline to return remains hazy
General manager Doug Armstrong said Tarasenko's (shoulder) timeline to return could be closer to six months, which would have him back in late April, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports. "
Tarasenko underwent his second shoulder surgery in three years back in October, and the initial timeline would have him returning in late March if everything went as planned. While the Russian sniper has been skating for over a week now, that reveals little about his shoulder's progress, and Armstrong is holding back optimism at this time. The Blues plan to re-evaluate him a couple weeks ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline to decide if they'll utilize their cap savings from placing Tarasenko on long-term IR to acquire a top-six forward. If the team does bring in such a player, we can effectively rule out Tarasenko for the rest of the regular season.
