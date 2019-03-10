Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: To be reevaluated in 10 days
Tarasenko (upper body) will be reevaluated in 10 days, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
This news is a massive blow to both the Blues and Tarasenko's fantasy owners, as it implies at least a medium-term absence for the talented Russian, who has missed one game thus far with the injury. He'll press pause on a campaign that's included 28 goals and 58 points through 66 appearances, putting Tarasenko two goals shy of reaching 30 for the fifth consecutive campaign.
