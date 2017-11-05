Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Top 10 in socring
Tarasenko scored a goal and set up a power-play goal in a 6-4 win over Toronto on Saturday night.
He's tied for 10th overall in league scoring with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists). Tarasenko is on track to replicate or even slightly better his consistent mid-70s totals this season.
