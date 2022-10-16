Tarasenko scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

It was a great opener for Tarasenko, who is coming off the most productive season of his career (34 goals, 82 points in 75 games). He made it 2-0 at 1:04 of the second period when he beat Elvis Merzlikins short side from the right circle and then put in an unassisted marker at 18:29 of the third to make it 5-2.