Tarasenko notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

The 30-year-old has remained stuck on 19 goals for eight straight games, but Tarasenko is still finding a way to be productive as he hunts for his first 20-goal campaign since 2018-19. On the season, he's up to 51 points through 53 contests.